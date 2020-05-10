A notice from the MaterCare Board of Directors













The Board of Directors for MaterCare International is saddened to advise the public that Dr. Robert Walley, our founder, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

At home in St. John's, Newfoundland for some time since his dear wife Susan has been moved to a long term care facility, Dr. Walley is currently undergoing assessment for a palliative care facility. He remains stubbornly dedicated to his lifelong mission, working for women and children. He continues consulting with our Medical Director, Dr. Bogdan Chazan from Poland and Dr. Elvis Seman from MaterCare Australia as needed to advance maternal healthcare. We ask his friends and colleagues to send their prayers and thinking of you wishes as soon as possible to: Dr. Robert Walley 8 Riverview Ave. St John's, Newfoundland A1C 2S5 Canada He asks for your prayers for a good death.

Please pass this notice along to others who know him and the family. We hope that you can take this opportunity to let him know how much he means to us and the impact of his tireless devotion to women and children. He has inspired generations of medical professionals and young people to uphold the dignity of all human life. The Walley Family is immensely grateful to all of you for your prayers and support at this difficult time.